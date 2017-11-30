Padmavati Row: “Death threats to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are wrong and unacceptable” – Nana Patekar

The situation surrounding the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film Padmavati seems to getting worse by the day. After certain fringe groups took objection to the film, the director SLB and the chief of the CBFC Prasoon Joshi were summoned before a Parliamentary Committee to explain the situation.

Now joining the voices condemning the protests against the film, actor Nana Patekar broke his silence. Speaking about the same, post attending an event at National Defence Academy, Patekar stated that though he thought the issues were rather trivial, issuing death threats against Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali were absolutely wrong. “Why does controversy happen in his films? I feel this is not a big issue but death threats to Deepika Padukone and Sanjay Leela Bhansali are completely wrong and unacceptable. As of now, I don’t know how the characters are portrayed. I can react only after watching the film,” stated Nana.

As for the controversies surrounding the film, though the Supreme Court shot down a petition filed against the release of Padmavati last week, the CBFC is yet to issue a certificate for the same, without which the film will not be able to release.