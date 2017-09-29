Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 29.09.2017 | 8:52 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Bhoomi Tiger Zinda Hai Judwaa 2 Daddy Padmavati Chef
follow us on

OMG! Vidya Balan escapes car accident

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

OMG! Vidya Balan escapes car accident

Just a while earlier it was reported that Vidya Balan had in fact wrapped up shooting for her next venture Tumhari Sulu wherein she will be seen playing a radio jockey. Well away from films, recently, Vidya Balan was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when her car met with an accident.

The accident happened just near Bandra when another vehicle rammed her car from behind. Though Vidya was unhurt in the accident, her vehicle sustained damage in it. Commenting on the same a source close to the actress stated that Vidya was fine and had not sustained any injuries, and that the accident was just a minor road incident that led to car damage.

Back on the film’s front, Vidya Balan’s next venture Tumhari Sulu is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini. Directed by ad-man Suresh TriveniIt the film is slated to release on December 1.

Tags : , , , , , , , , ,

You might also like

Jon Favreau keen on watching the Indian…

CONFIRMED: Karan Wahi to star opposite…

REVEALED: Here’s the reason why Vidya Balan…

REVEALED: Sushant Singh Rajput, Sara Khan…

Ajay Devgn-Tabu’s romantic comedy to release…

EXCLUSIVE: Prasoon Joshi conducts first…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification