OMG! Vidya Balan escapes car accident

Just a while earlier it was reported that Vidya Balan had in fact wrapped up shooting for her next venture Tumhari Sulu wherein she will be seen playing a radio jockey. Well away from films, recently, Vidya Balan was on her way to Bandra for a meeting when her car met with an accident.

The accident happened just near Bandra when another vehicle rammed her car from behind. Though Vidya was unhurt in the accident, her vehicle sustained damage in it. Commenting on the same a source close to the actress stated that Vidya was fine and had not sustained any injuries, and that the accident was just a minor road incident that led to car damage.

Back on the film’s front, Vidya Balan’s next venture Tumhari Sulu is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Tanuj Garg, Atul Kasbekar and Shanti Sivaram Maini. Directed by ad-man Suresh TriveniIt the film is slated to release on December 1.