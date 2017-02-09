OMG! Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif starrer Jagga Jasoos to feature 29 songs

After much delay, Jagga Jasoos will finally see the light of day in April this year. We got a glimpse of the film in its recently released trailer where it was seen that there are hardly any dialogues since the film is said to be a musical thriller. Now we hear that the film will have as many as 29 songs throughout.

Music composer of the film Pritam, who is extremely gung-ho about the music of Jagga Jasoos, revealed about how songs are a part of the narrative flow. Comparing it to films like the recent Hollywood award winning La La Land, he stated that these songs are effortless and an integral part of the story.

Further talking about the reason of incorporating them, Pritam pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor stutters throughout the film and the only time he doesn’t is when he is singing. Songs, according to the composer, is an important way for the actor to express his emotions strongly in the film.

Jagga Jasoos also stars Katrina Kaif in the lead along with Adah Sharma, Sayani Gupta, Saurabh Shukla among others and it is slated to release on April 7. The film has been extensively shot in South Africa and Thailand besides India.