OMG! The Rajinikanth-Akshay Kumar climactic faceoff promises to blow the screen apart

How do you fancy the idea of a fist-to-fist between Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar at the climax of Robot 2 a.k.a 2.0?

The film’s director Shankar and his team of action directors from the West are looking at a never-before on-screen combat between the two superstars.

However, an acutely practical problem awaits the tall climactic plans. According to sources close to the climax, Kumar and Rajinikanth belong to two different schools of action.

“Akshay wants the big climax fight to be raw real and credible, whereas, Rajini Sir with his old school belief in special-effects for the kicks and somersaults wants the fight to be more stylized and ….well, ‘Rajinikanth’ in spirit. Accommodating these two separate schools of stunt performances in the same climax is a problematic situation,” says the well-informed source.

Apparently, the action team wants to use a body double for Rajinikanth with Akshay Kumar.

“But using a body-double is not a situation acceptable to Rajini Sir,” says a Robot team member.

A crew member on condition of anonymity says, “We are very careful about Rajini Sir’s health. We don’t allow him to strain himself at all, no matter what the provocation. Akshay on the other hand, is always raring to go. He is at the peak of his physical power.”