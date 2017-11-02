OFFICIAL: Race 3’s complete star cast revealed

One of the most surprising developments of the year was that of Race 3. The first two parts featured Saif Ali Khan in leading roles. But earlier in 2017, it was announced that Salman Khan will play the lead role in Race 3. Moreover, Abbas-Mustan, who handled the first 2 parts, won’t be helming the third part. Instead, Remo D’Souza would be directing the slick action thriller.

Later, the makers made it clear that Jacqueline Fernandez and Bobby Deol have joined the cast. For the rest of the cast, there was a lot of speculation. It was speculated that Sidharth Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sooraj Pancholi are a part of the cast but the makers remained tight lipped.

Finally, today the producers of the film, Tips, announced the complete star cast of the film, thereby putting an end to all the speculations. As per the announcement, Race 3 will star Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Bobby Deol, Saqib Saleem, Daisy Shah and Freddy Daruwala.

Race 3 is all set to release on Eid 2018. The film will reportedly go on floors in this month itself. Major part of the shooting is expected to take place somewhere in Middle East.