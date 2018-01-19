Nude gets clearance certificate from CBFC and has been certified as an ‘A’ film

It’s a sigh of relief for the makers of unconventional Marathi film Nude which has been caught under the censor scissors over its controversial title and subject. But the makers were definitely enthralled when the CBFC decided to stand in support of them and gave it a full clearance with an A certification.

Rejoicing the news was filmmaker Ravi Jadhav and co-writer Sachin Kundalkar who are thankful to the new board members of CBFC who decided to give a green signal to the film. For the uninitiated, the earlier CBFC before the arrival of Prasoon Joshi was accused of being rigid in its approach and when Nude came for certification, the film had to face severe objection from the members owing to its controversial content.

Nude traces the journey of models who work as nude muses for aspiring painters in an art college. However, CBFC did not approve of the title or the skin exposure in the film which further led to a battle between the censors and the makers. The film also had to face resistance at film festivals held within the country as they refused to screen it without certification.

But now, we hear that Nude was screened amidst the new chairperson of CBFC, that is Prasoon Joshi and he even took efforts to call for a different jury to certify the film. One of the jury members was Vidya Balan. Known for some bold roles herself, Vidya it seems was all praises for the film.

Talking about it was filmmaker Ravi Jadhav who described Vidya Balan’s reaction to be quite impressive in recent reports. The actress not only appreciated the way he dealt with the subject with sensitivity but it seems that the actress gave an ovation for his work. He was equally happy to receive warm and positive responses for his film from the rest of the team members too.