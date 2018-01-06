No, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are not getting engaged/married, not for another one year

As red-hot rumours of a Ranveer Singh – Deepika padukone engagement made the rounds on the eve of the lovely Ms Padukone’s birthday everyone close to the couple, or not even remotely close to them, wanted to know if it was true.

Well, according to very close friends of the couple, it is just wishful thinking. “Why would Deepika want to get engaged on her birthday? That may sound like killing two birds with one stone. But it’s actually clubbing two big events thereby spoiling the chances of two different celebrations. Not fair to the guests,” laughs a close friend of Deepika.

On a more serious note, Padmavati now titled Padmavat is predominantly on Deepika and Ranveer’s mind, say sources. Big celebrations at this point, when their most ambitious film’s fate hangs precariously in balance seems unfair. Says a friend of Deepika, “With her director-mentor Sanjay Leela Bhansali caught in a depressive situation even the prospect of a big birthday bash is undesirable, forget about engagement.”

Another source in the know whispers about “her” reluctance to tie the knot. “If Ranveer Singh had his way he would marry her right away. But Deepika Padukone is not ready to take the plunge yet. Don’t ask why. It’s probably to do with the fear that haunts all Bollywood/ Indian actresses who are in a relationship. Would my career continue after marriage the way it was going before marriage? You think Anushka Sharma isn’t thinking about this? For all her smouldering sensuality and smoking-hot appearance where are the roles for Kareena Kapoor Khan ever seen she added a Taimur to her Khan-daan”

Considering the speed breaker that marriage inevitably brings into actresses’ careers. Deepika has decided to keep her relationship status under wraps for now.

Apparently both Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s families are very keen that the couple tie the knot. “But you know what they say? Man proposes. Goddess disposes. So the marriage will have to wait,” quips a filmmaker friend who’s close to the couple.