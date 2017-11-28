Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Monsoon Shootout to get India’s first ever interactive trailer

While Nawazuddin Siddiqui is known for experimenting with roles, his next, crime thriller Monsoon Shootout features him in a gruesome grey shaded character on the run. The makers of the film have also released two songs of the film and now they are all set to do something unique for its trailer launch.

This Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Vijay Verma starrer will not have a trailer release in a traditional format. For the first time ever, a trailer will be launched where the audiences would get a choice to see the content of the trailer in two different aspects. This is a concept that has never been tried before in Bollywood and now with Monsoon Shootout, the makers are breaking away from the usual way to edit a trailer.

The film, that has won several awards across festivals, is a narrative where the central character played by Vijay is torn between choices as a cop as he has to make it in the split of a second. It’s the first time a film is using such a narrative to tell a story from three different points of view. Thus to bring out the idea of how one’s choices can alter their lives, the trailer for Monsoon Shootout will be interactive. The audiences will see the trailer to a point where they will be given an option to select between, To Shoot or Not To Shoot. Then what unfolds in the trailer is based on the choice the viewer makes.

Speaking about this Producer Guneet Monga said, “The film’s story and narrative is something extremely different from what the audiences have seen so far. The central character that Vijay plays in the film is torn in a split of a second decision to shoot or not to shoot a criminal suspect. So keeping the theme and the innovative story that Monsoon Shootout is, this is the first time ever that the audience will get to choose what they want to see in the trailer when it releases this week. The idea is to have one trailer but the trailer stops at a junction and asks the audience to select which narrative they would like to see – To Shoot or Not to Shoot. Nothing of this sort has been seen so far and we are excited to know what people think of it. We are leaving the decision on the choice of the viewer.”

Monsoon Shootout is a crime thriller directed by Amit Kumar and produced by Guneet Monga, Anurag Kashyap, Arun Rangachari and Vivek Rangachari. The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Vijay Verma, Neeraj Kabi and Tannishtha Chatterjee in primary roles. Presented by Moving Pictures and produced by Sikhya Entertainment, Monsoon Shootout will be hitting the screens on December 15.