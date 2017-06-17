Bollywood Hungama
Mumbai Police and Ajay Devgn join hands to combat serious crimes

Bollywood Hungama News Network
  • 0
  • Comments

Ever since the time Ajay Devgn played the no-nonsense Maharashtra Police in Singham, he became a role model for many. The impact of his role was so tremendous, that the Mumbai Police made him the brand ambassador for their ‘Jagrut Mumbaikar’ campaign, which took place a few years ago.

This time round, the Mumbai Police and Ajay ‘Singham’ Devgn join hands yet again. This time round, it was for an awareness programme targeting serious crime. Recently, Ajay Devgn launched a video from the Police Commissioner’s office in which he urged the citizens about safe banking. This was first in a series of the various videos which will be rolled out for the public service campaigns in order to spread awareness on tackling the rampant issue of fraudulent bank callers.

Speaking about the initiative, Ajay Devgn said, “I have been tracking Mumbai Police’s digital campaigns on Twitter. And, needless to say, I too, am amongst the millions who has been extremely impressed by it. I am humbled and honoured to extend my support to Mumbai Police to combat law and order issues of my city and country.

