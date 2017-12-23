Mouni Roy to feature in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3 with Sonakshi Sinha

Earlier this year we had reported that popular television actress Mouni Roy would soon be making her big screen debut with the Akshay Kumar starrer Gold. Well, now we hear that Mouni has been roped in for yet another film that will see her sharing screen space with one of the three big Khans in Bollywood.

In fact, reports state that Mouni Roy will feature in the third instalment of the Dabangg franchise. While Dabangg 3 has been confirmed to be on the cards, and that the said film will feature Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha, the addition of Mouni Roy does certainly come as a surprise.

This new addition to the cast of Dabangg 3 will certainly have Salman Khan fans jumping with joy. However, we await more details of the film that still has a long way to go before it goes on floor. In fact, going by the reports, work on Dabangg 3 will commence only after Salman Khan wraps the shooting of his other ventures Race 3 and Bharat.