Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 26.09.2018 | 1:12 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Stree Paltan Sui Dhaaga - Made In India Pataakha Manmarziyaan Loveratri
follow us on

MONEY MATTERS: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fee HIKED for Sacred Games 2; Saif Ali Khan paid the same

BySubhash K. Jha

Although the Saddat Hassan Manto biopic where Nawazuddin performs the titular role has underperformed at the box office, there is no doubt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s career is on the roll. His performance as the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix’s web series Sacred Games has earned him the highest possible levels of popularity, so much so that Nawaz has hiked his fee considerably for the second season of Sacred Games.

MONEY MATTERS Nawazuddin Siddiqui's fee HIKED for Sacred Games 2; Saif Ali Khan paid the same

Says a source close to the development, “Sacred Games is Nawaz’s most successful work to date. When the producers wanted to do a second season, Nawaz made it very clear that he deserved a lot more, almost the double of what he got for Season 1. His co-star Saif, however, gets the same amount that he got for Season 1.”

When questioned about his remuneration, Nawaz said, “The big producers are paying me what I ask for. And I ask for what I deserve. When I do a Sacred Games I am empowered to do a Manto for free.”

Also Read: Sacred Games: Shoot of season 2 of the Saif Ali Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer series is said to be postponed

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Box Office: Tuesday updates - Batti Gul…

Box Office: Batti Gul Meter Chalu collects…

SCOOP: Abhishek Bachchan signs Breathe 2,…

Sacred Games: Shoot of season 2 of the Saif…

THACKERAY: Amrita Rao returns to films with…

Oh My God! Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification