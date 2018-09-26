MONEY MATTERS: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s fee HIKED for Sacred Games 2; Saif Ali Khan paid the same

Although the Saddat Hassan Manto biopic where Nawazuddin performs the titular role has underperformed at the box office, there is no doubt that Nawazuddin Siddiqui‘s career is on the roll. His performance as the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde in Netflix’s web series Sacred Games has earned him the highest possible levels of popularity, so much so that Nawaz has hiked his fee considerably for the second season of Sacred Games.

Says a source close to the development, “Sacred Games is Nawaz’s most successful work to date. When the producers wanted to do a second season, Nawaz made it very clear that he deserved a lot more, almost the double of what he got for Season 1. His co-star Saif, however, gets the same amount that he got for Season 1.”

When questioned about his remuneration, Nawaz said, “The big producers are paying me what I ask for. And I ask for what I deserve. When I do a Sacred Games I am empowered to do a Manto for free.”

