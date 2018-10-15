Merey Pyarey Prime Minister by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra faces legal trouble

Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, who has been dedicating time for the past few months to his next Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, is in a legal quandary. The filmmaker, who is known for some iconic films like Rang De Basanti, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, has been facing legal repercussions from writer Manoj Mairta, The latter has alleged that he hasn’t received the required credit for the film Mere Pyaare Prime Minister, as the story of the film was originally written by him and hence taken the legal route by sending a notice to the filmmaker.

Manoj Mairta is currently awaiting the response from Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and if he doesn’t receive the same from him in the next 15 days, he has asserted to move the court in recent reports. These reports also feature Manoj stating that he had written the script way back in 2014, which eventually landed in the hands of Mehra in 2016, after they decided to collaborate in 2015. However, Manoj has expressed shock when couldn’t see his name in the first poster of the film that released whereas everyone else who worked for the film where mentioned in the same.

In October 2017, Manoj Mairta is also said to have approached the Screen Writers’ Association regarding the matter and not giving him credit. When SWA called for both the scripts, the eventual verdict of Dispute Settlement Committee claimed that the script submitted by Rakeysh Mehra was just a polished version of the one given by Mairta. Furthermore, they also directed the makers to give solo credit for story to Manoj and also that his name should be first in the list of Screenplay and Dialogues, followed by Mehra.

The writer also pointed out in reports that when Mere Pyaare Prime Minister was selected for the Rome International Film Festival, everyone except him got the credit for their respective work in the film.

However, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra has denied all these allegations in the same reports. While he called out to Manoj by maintaining that he made false representations at SWA, he also spoke about another writer who was involved in the process. He revealed about Hussain Dalal and added that the rights of this writer too have to be protected. Mehra has also assured that the matter will be resolved soon. On the other hand, he also maintained that due credit has been given to Manoj whose name is there in the ‘Writers’ category on IMDB [Internet Movie Database].

Also Read: Revealed: Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Rensil D’Silva come together and it is for a COMEDY!