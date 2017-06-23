Meghna Gulzar to recreate India and Pakistan for Alia Bhatt’s Raazi

After the hard hitting Talvar, Meghna Gulzar is now ready for her next venture titled Raazi, which is being produced by Junglee Pictures and Dharma Productions. The film, which is based on Harinder Sikka’s novel ‘Calling Sehmat’, will star Vicky Kaushal and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The latest update on the same is that Raazi will now be shot in the serene locales of Kashmir and Punjab in a start-to-finish schedule from July. This will be followed by a minor portion in Mumbai.

Speaking about the film, Meghna Gulzar said, “I am trying to do something in a new space, recreating India and Pakistan of the ’70s on sets and real locations. A lot of research has gone into getting the period and dialect right. There are some action pieces too. It’s work in progress with workshops and reading sessions.” While explaining her views about the intriguing title, she said, “It’s only when you agree to something that you eventually end up doing it and live with the consequences. ‘Raazi’ is a synonym of ‘sehmat’ which also means agreeable”. On the other hand, Priti Shahani (President- Junglee Pictures) said that they were extremely excited with the entire team that had come together with them with the story. Also, this is first time they were collaborating with Karan Johar. She also added that, while they spotted their ‘Sehmat’ spotlessly in Alia Bhatt, and as for Meghna Gulzar, it was like a homecoming for them, post their last film Talvar.

Karan Johar, on the other hand, took to the social media and posted, “ALIA BHATT In #Raazi…produced by @DharmaMovies and @JungleePictures …directed by @meghnagulzar AND welcome aboard @vickykaushal09”. Alia Bhatt also expressed her happiness on the social media about doing the film. She stated, “Here we goooo #Raazi !!! Can’t wait to begin this film.. directed by the lovely @meghnagulzar! Working with the amazing @vickykaushal09”. When asked about his take on the film, Vicky Kaushal said, “I’m honoured to be getting an opportunity to work with Meghna Gulzar and also looking forward to working with Alia, who I feel is one of the finest actresses we have at the moment. Actually, the entire team is so talented and especially to be working with Dharma Productions is rewarding for any young actor. I’ll soon wrap up Raju Sir’s Film and will begin Shooting for Raazi”.

Raazi, which happens to be an espionage thriller, is about a Kashmiri girl (Alia Bhatt) who is married to an army officer (Vicky Kaushal) across the border who provides Indian intelligence agencies with priceless information during the 1971 Indo-Pak war. Raazi would go on floors in July this year.