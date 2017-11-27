Manikarnika plays it safe; Kangana Ranaut asked to ‘behave’

You won’t be hearing Kangana Ranaut shooting off her mouth against Hrithik Roshan and Karan Johar when her next film, the prestigious historical Manikarnika releases in April 2018.

The makers of Manikarnika are determined to make all the right moves. Which, essentially means, it won’t get into controversial aspects of the warrior-queen’s life. Nor will they allow their leading lady to go on a self-promotional spree as she did during the release of her last film.

Says a source close to Manikarnika team, “They all want to dissuade Kangana Ranaut from going hammers and tongs at her adversaries during promotion. Everybody knows her loose talk damaged the prospects of last film Simran beyond repair. That kind of scandalous promotion would ruin Manikarnika.”

For those who came in late, Manikarnika directed by Telugu director Krish is a bio-pic on the Rani Of Jhansi whose valour and nationalism replicate Rani Padmavati’s image.

By telling Kangana to be very discreet, the makers of Manikarnika want to ensure she doesn’t compromise the dignity of the project and its heroine, “Essentially, they don’t want a Padmavati to happen to their project. They (the producers) may even ask her not to promote Mankarnika at all,” says the source.