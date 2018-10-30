Malaika Arora speaks about Me Too movement – Here’s why she considers it more of a noise and less of a change

Well, the words Me Too have taken a whole new different meaning in the past few months. The movement or campaign, whatever one wants to term, has spread like wild fire with many actors, actresses, filmmakers and other personalities from the Indian entertainment industry have been speaking for, against or revealing their own experiences of sexual harassment. Malaika Arora, who has by far stayed silent on the controversy, decided to speak up on the same recently.

The dancer turned reality show judge, who is currently busy with India’s Got Talent, decided to speak on the matter in recent reports. As per the opinion shared by Malaika Arora in these reports, she considers Me Too movement as more of noise rather than change. According to her, a movement is something that fosters change and when it comes to Me Too, she has maintained that she hears people talk about it but doesn’t see change anywhere. And hence, she considers it as a noise more!

Further elaborating on the same statement, Malaika Arora reportedly addressed about the ongoing issue in Bollywood industry and also agreed that a lot has been happening within fraternity currently. At the same time, she doesn’t believe it is change because she wants people to actually do something about it rather than just discussing about it. And she also further explained that Me Too cannot become a movement overnight because to make an impact like any other movement, people may have to change their mindset. And this, like she said, isn’t an easy task!

Readers may be aware that during the past couple of months, the Me Too movement has brought forth names of some of the most respected celebrities like Nana Patekar, Sajid Khan, Kailash Kher, Anu Malik, Alok Nath, Vikas Bahl amongst others. The movement started flaring up after Tanushree Dutta gave an explosive interview about Nana Patekar misbehaving with her on the sets of Horn Ok Pleassss way back in 2008.

