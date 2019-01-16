Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saiyami Kher come together for Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut

After a strong struggle with cancer, survivor Tahira Kashyap is gung-ho about returning to work. And what will be her next venture? An announcement about the same was made last year! She was signed by Bhushan Kumar, Atul Kasbekar and Tanuj Garg for a film tentatively titled Sharma Ji Ki Beti. And now, reports have it that this film will feature Madhuri Dixit Nene and Saiyami Kher in lead roles.

Well, Tahira Kashyap wasn’t keen on following her husband Ayushmann Khurrana’s footsteps and decided to follow the path of filmmaking. She started off with shorts first and kicked off her entry into direction with the film Toffee, a small film about two ten year old girls it showcases their journey of friendship with each other and under currents of the deep rooted child marriage tradition. This time around too, Kashyap is keen on taking up a female-oriented story as the script for Sharma Ji Ki Beti.

Reports have it that Sharma Ji Ki Beti is a slice-of-life drama that describes urban dynamics and conflicts. The film is expected to feature Madhuri Dixit in an author-backed role but the details of her character are kept under wraps. On the other hand, Saiyami Kher is expected to feature as the modern Indian girl who loves sports and is a cricket player. The dynamics between these two women are yet to be explained.

These reports also suggest that a reading has been done with both ladies and the two are expected to sign on the dotted line soon. On the other hand, readers would be aware that Tahira Kashyap has been battling with cancer and her husband Ayushmann Khurrana recently revealed about her recouping. She is expected to resume work and kick off her directorial debut, Sharma Ji Ki Beti somewhere in March.

