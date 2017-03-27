Like Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth to play a dwarf in 2.0

When Aanand L. Rai announced about his venture with Shah Rukh Khan playing a dwarf, it definitely took everyone by a surprise. Now, we hear that yet another megastar is all set to play a similar role. Reportedly, Rajinikanth will be seen as a dwarf in the forthcoming sequel to his famous sci-fi, 2.0.

Rajinikanth will apparently be seen in five different roles in 2.0, which includes his role as a scientist and a robot (like the prequel) along with two dwarfs and a baddie. Besides him, Akshay Kumar too will be playing a negative role and he will be seen sporting over 12 different avatars.

Being one of the most expensive films, 2.0 that also stars Amy Jackson as the leading lady, will have extensive VFX. Directed by S Shankar, we hear that the teaser of the film will be releasing during the occasion of Tamil New Year, April 14. On the other hand, the film is slated to release in October 2017.