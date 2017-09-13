Lata Mangeshkar prays for Kapil Sharma to get well soon; Kapil promises he’ll return with a bang

The Nightingale Of Asia Lata Mangeshkar is an avid fan of Kapil Sharma’s show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Shocked to hear about his show being closed down Lataji says, “He brought so much happiness and laughter into every home. It’s truly disappointing to hear that his show is no longer going to be telecast. I wish him a quick recovery and I hope the show returns soon.”

On a personal level Lata Mangeshkar shares a wonderful rapport with Kapil Sharma who is a self-confessed devotee of the singer. “Yes, he is very fond of me. He kept insisting I come on his show, Lekin main wahaan kya karti? (what would I have done there?). I enjoy watching his show. Not being on it.”

Kapil Sharma who is in Bengalauru says, “I want Lata Didi to know that the show is coming back stronger than ever. I am here at an Ayurvedic clinic for forty days of healing. I am already feeling the change in me. I promise I will be back stronger than ever.”

Kapil Sharma also warns against all the reports about his health being put out on the websites. “They talk about my health like qualified doctors. I am supposed to have gone mad. I want all my well-wishers to know that there is nothing more serious than overwork that is wrong with me. I needed a break. God has given me one.”