Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah starrer Raagdesh trailer launch to happen at Parliament

Kunal Kapoor and Mohit Marwah are coming together for filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia’s drama, Raagdesh. It is based on a true story of Netaji’s Indian National Army.

It has been learned that the trailer launch of the upcoming film Raagdesh will take place at the Parliament. According to the director Tigmanshu Dhulia, the trailer launch in the Parliament will be in the honour of the heroes of the Independence struggle. He informed that it has been the first time that Parliament has allowed a trailer launch which is a big honour for our film.

According to the filmmaker, Raagdesh is a story of the famous Red Fort trial of the Three INA officers that changed the course of India’s freedom movement. The stars include Kunal Kapoor, Amit Sadh and Mohit Marwah. It is slated to release on July 28.