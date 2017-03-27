Katrina Kaif wraps shooting for the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai

For the past couple of days, we have been hearing a lot about the forthcoming action-romantic sequel to Ek Tha Tiger. Tiger Zinda Hai went on floor in Austria with the leading actors shooting in iconic locations and romantic song sequence. While Salman Khan has stayed back, the female lead, Katrina Kaif would be returning to the city.

Katrina Kaif has reportedly wrapped up the first schedule of Tiger Zinda Hai after she shot a romantic song with co-star Salman Khan. On the other hand, Salman Khan has stayed back for shooting a major action sequence from the film and he will return to the city in a few days.

As of now, Katrina Kaif will be kick starting Jagga Jasoos in Mumbai, post which she will be once again concentrating on the Salman Khan starrer in the city for its second schedule.

Tiger Zinda Hai, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar, is slated to release on December 22, marking the occasion of Christmas this year.

