Katrina Kaif will be seen in Sonakshi Sinha starrer Welcome To New York and we have the details

The trailer of Welcome To New York has revealed that the film is not only a rib-tickling movie but also an extremely star-studded one. So if you are expecting many guest appearances, by stars then fans are definitely in for a treat. Besides Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh, the film features many A-listers in intriguing cameos. One amongst them is Katrina Kaif.

It is definitely good news for all Katrina Kaif fans who are eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen post Tiger Zinda Hai. Interestingly the film also features Salman Khan in a special appearance in a song. Wonder if the actress is managing to do a role alongside her Tiger co-star? The details of the same are currently being kept under wraps.

The trailer of the film, however, featured one of the most power packed special appearances. That of Rana Daggubati! Remember how he managed to save Karan Johar in Bahubali style? However, it is yet to be seen the kind of cameo Katrina Kaif will be featuring in.

On the other hand, another interesting fact about the film is that Karan Johar is playing a double role in the film. Besides playing himself, the head honcho of Dharma Productions will also essay the character of a gangster. Lara Dutta and Boman Irani too will be a part of the film. Riteish Deshmukh will essay the character of a host.

Readers may also be aware that Welcome To New York explores a rather unique kind of cinema called stage-reality. The film was shot along with the IIFA awards ceremony that was held in the Big Apple last year. Starring Sonakshi Sinha and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead, Welcome To New York is slated to release on February 23.

On the other hand, Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma starrer Zero. The actress is also a part of Yash Raj Films’ ambitious venture Thugs Of Hindostan. It will star Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh in prominent roles.