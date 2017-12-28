Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 28.12.2017 | 7:59 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Tiger Zinda Hai Pad Man Padmavati Fukrey Returns Aiyaary Hichki
follow us on

Katrina Kaif – Shahid Kapoor come together finally

BySubhash K. Jha

Katrina Kaif - Shahid Kapoor come together finally

For years they’ve been missing the opportunity to work together. But finally now Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will work together in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh’s next Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The pair has missed being together for years now. Katrina was offered Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Phata Poster Nikla Hero and Vikas Behl’s Shaandaar opposite Shahid. Both the times Katrina opted out citing a date problem.

Apparently, Shahid Kapoor had told mutual friends he felt Katrina Kaif was deliberately avoiding working with him. “So this time although Katrina again had a date issue she decided do Shree Narayan Singh’s film, come what may, more so because it gives her a chance to play a small-town girl. She will brush up her Hindi to sound convincing.”

Katrina Kaif has apparently beaten Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to grab the role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

Tags : , , , ,

You might also like

Amitabh Bachchan writes about nursing an old…

Box Office: Tiger Zinda Hai scores a…

SCOOP: Title of Shah Rukh Khan-Aanand L…

Breaking: Katrina Kaif joins Salman Khan for…

Box Office: Tiger Zinda Hai to end Week 1…

Box Office: Top 5 Movies on 27 Dec – Tiger…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification