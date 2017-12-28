Katrina Kaif – Shahid Kapoor come together finally

For years they’ve been missing the opportunity to work together. But finally now Shahid Kapoor and Katrina Kaif will work together in Toilet – Ek Prem Katha director Shree Narayan Singh’s next Batti Gul Meter Chalu.

The pair has missed being together for years now. Katrina was offered Raj Kumar Santoshi’s Phata Poster Nikla Hero and Vikas Behl’s Shaandaar opposite Shahid. Both the times Katrina opted out citing a date problem.

Apparently, Shahid Kapoor had told mutual friends he felt Katrina Kaif was deliberately avoiding working with him. “So this time although Katrina again had a date issue she decided do Shree Narayan Singh’s film, come what may, more so because it gives her a chance to play a small-town girl. She will brush up her Hindi to sound convincing.”

Katrina Kaif has apparently beaten Shraddha Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar to grab the role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Batti Gul Meter Chalu.