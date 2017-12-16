Karnataka government denies permission to Sunny Leone’s New Year’s Eve event

Looks like 2017 is the year where fringe groups have been emerging as victorious. Earlier, it was the Sri Rajput Karni Sena who demanded a ban on Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much awaited period drama Padmavati. The group felt that the film distorts Rajput history. The revolution they sparked became so strong that the chief ministers of as many as five states had to publicly announce they won’t let Padmavati to release in their provinces. The makers of the film too pushed the release indefinitely.

And now, a pro-Kannada group has managed to win in their fight over Sunny Leone’s event in Bengaluru. The sizzling actress was all set to perform at an event called ‘Sunny Night in Bengaluru NYE 2018’ at White Orchid Convention Center. But an organization called Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene protested and said that Sunny Leone is not aware of the Kannada culture and that they don’t want the culture to be disrupted by barely clad women performing amidst an audience. Yesterday, they came out on the streets and threatened mass suicide if the organizers go ahead with the show. Fearing that the matter might go out of hand, Karnataka home minister R Ramalinga Reddy said that they have denied permission to this event. He said that there’s a fear of law and order problems and moreover, the decision is in sync with the directions of Karnataka high court in a molestation case reported in Bengaluru last year on New Year’s Eve, which shocked the country.

The police department is still to get an official confirmation from the home department regarding the denial of permission for ‘Sunny Night in Bengaluru NYE 2018’. The organizers, The Team Creations, too said that they haven’t received any official communication from the police. They’ll wait for it before making a final decision. They maintained that their event is meant for family audiences and will have Sunny Leone dancing on a Kannada song.