Karisma Kapoor’s ex-hubby Sunjay Kapur and wife Priya Sachdev expecting their first CHILD

Karisma Kapoor’s ex-hubby Sunjay Kapur and his current wife Priya Sachdev Kapur are expecting their first child in December and they can’t help but feel all excited for the same. Priya is seven months pregnant and can’t stop glowing! This is a happy occasion for the Kapurs. They have not officially announced it yet and have managed to keep the news under wraps for so long before it finally got out. For the uninitiated, Priya was earlier married to the London based hotelier Vikram Chatwal and they have a daughter together. She tied knot with Sanjay after his divorce with Karisma Kapoor was finalised. The couple celebrated their first anniversary in April. The two look blissfully married and happy. They are a toast of Delhi society and were often seen at the high profile events together.

Let the bygones be bygones

Though all things are in the past now, Karisma and Sunjay have had a bitter custody battle and could not arrive to a settlement for divorce. Both parties washed their dirty linen in public till the time they decided to finally settle the matter. Sunjay now shares custody of Kiaan and Samaira with Karisma. Just a couple of months back, he was seen vacationing in Europe with his kids. Looks like both Sunjay and Karisma have let bygone remain bygones now. Karisma too has been seeing Sandeep Toshiniwal who is seen at the Kapoor residence on all important occasions. Randhir Kapoor came out in open about Karisma’s personal life recently and said that she has no intention of starting a new family and is happy raising her kids and concentrating on her work for now.

We wish Priya and Sunjay all the very best for the new journey that they have embarked upon.

