Bollywood Hungama
Last Updated 08.11.2018 | 4:24 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Thugs of Hindostan Badhaai Ho Baazaar AndhaDhun Kedarnath Zero
follow us on

Karan Johar to make sequel to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai?

BySubhash K. Jha

20 years down the line, is Karan Johar finally planning a sequel to his cult film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai? Sources close to the filmmaker say something big on those lines are definitely in the offing. “Karan has cracked an idea for a sequel. Now, all he needs to do is to develop it, which he’s doing and pretty soon there will be an announcement,” says the source.

Karan Johar to make sequel to Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

So has Karan got a cast in mind for the sequel? Apparently, Karan is thinking of Tiger Shroff, Alia Bhatt and Disha Patani, though the cast is yet to be finalized.

“But stay alert for the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel. Most probably, it will happen sooner rather than later,” informs the source.

However, Karan Johar may not direct the sequel himself, as he is busy directing the costume drama Takht.

Also Read: Koffee With Karan 6: Ranveer Singh REVEALS details of Takht, CONFESSES about cheating and suggests a cast of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai sequel

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Zero: Complaint filed against Shah Rukh Khan…

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Riteish Deshmukh for…

Sanjay Dutt starts shooting for his cameo in…

Sidharth Malhotra, Riteish Deshmukh, Tara…

EXCLUSIVE: Rajkummar Rao to be signed for…

SCOOP: Only handpicked invitees for Ranveer…

Rate this article
Make favorite

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification