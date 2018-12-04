Kapil Sharma and Ginni Chatrath Wedding – Prep kicks off with Akhand Path and Path Ka Bhog during weekend

Well, comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma announced his wedding with longtime girlfriend Ginni Chatrath on social media. Besides that, there have been reports since a month that have been abuzz about the wedding preps of the duo. Last we heard was that the functions were kicking off from December 10. But it seems that the celebrations have already begun at the Chathrath residence and the recently released pictures are a proof of it.

If recent reports are to be believed, the Kapil Sharma – Ginni Chatrath Wedding functions started off with Akhand Path and Path Ka Bhog that was held during the weekend that passed by. Ginni, who shined in a wine colour ensemble, was seen dancing her heart out and having fun with her family. From photoshoots to the customary puja, the pictures of the wedding functions have already found its way on social media.

Yet another function pictures that seem to have gone viral is that of the Bangle ceremony of Ginni Chatrath. For this function, the bride-to-be opted for the auspicious red colour and golden embroidered sharara and matching dupatta. Although it seems that the functions at the bride’s residence in Phagwara have started in full swing, the groom-to-be is yet to fly to Punjab, we hear.

If reports are to be believed, Kapil Sharma has been busy completing his commitments in Mumbai. Fans of the standup comedian turned actor turned producer would be aware that he is returning to the small screen after a sabbatical. Looks like the comedian wants to complete all his responsibilities before diving into the marriage preps!

On the other hand, coming to the wedding ceremonies, it starts off with Maata Ka Jagran that will have singer Richa Sharma and Master Saleem singing bhajans on December 10. It will be followed by a mehendi ceremony and sangeet that will have Gurudas Mann performing. On December 12, the couple will tie the knot in a plush five star in Amritsar, followed by a reception December 14. The latter will have Daler Mehendi in attendance.

