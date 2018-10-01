Kangana Ranaut stands in solidarity with Tanushree Dutta

Kangana Ranaut is one hell of a badass rebel in the industry which is traditionally close-knit and nepotistic. She has been a flag bearer of feminism and has taken on all the powerful men in Bollywood. Currently, Tanushree Dutta is in news for her strong allegations against veteran star Nana Patekar. She broke the internet and created a stir after giving an explosive interview on how Nana exploited her in 2008 and wanted to do a vulgar step with her on the sets of Horn Ok Please and then got her car vandalised by goons. Kangana was asked her opinion on this matter and she whole heartedly supported Tanushree. She said that everyone who speaks up needs to be heard. Be it Tanushree or Nana all need to speak up their point of view and most importantly start conversation to further the #MeeToo movement.

Not just Kangana even actors like Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, and Varun Dhawan came out in support of Tanushree Dutta and said that if she is complaining then she needs to be heard without asking things like why she kept silent for ten years. Tanushree did not stop at that but gave multiple interviews over last few days talking about the disturbing, misogynistic ways of the industry and she way she and her contemporaries were exploited.

Nana reacted to this and mentioned that he would address this issue after he is back to Mumbai from an outdoor shoot. He said he would hold a press conference and look cameras in eye before making any claims. He said he is not scared and will address the issue. Nana has also lodged a legal case against Tanushree, which she denied.

