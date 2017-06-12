John Abraham and Parineeti Chopra to come together for Anees Bazmee’s next?

He last collaborated with Anees Bazmee for the sequel to Welcome, Welcome Back and now two years later, reports of John Abraham once again collaborating with the filmmaker has surfaced. Apparently, John will be seen doing a rom-com with Anees but the other details are yet to be revealed.

Reportedly, John Abraham, who is currently focusing on making his repertoire more action-oriented, required quite a bit of convincing from the filmmaker’s side to get an agreement for a rom-com. However, it is being said that the actor was later convinced and has green lit the project.

With the actor on board, there are also rumours that Parineeti Chopra has emerged victorious amongst other contenders for the role of John’s leading lady. If it is true, then this will be the first time where the actress will be paired opposite the Desi Boyz actor.

However, rubbishing the rumours, Parineeti Chopra’s spokesperson maintained that there is no truth to the news. “Some news has been doing the rounds of Parineeti Chopra and John Abraham coming together for Anees Bazmee’s next. To clarify, there is no truth to this whatsoever,” added the spokesperson.

Last seen in Dishoom and Force 2, John Abraham is currently said to be working on the story of Pokran, the nuclear test conducted in 1998. And Parineeti Chopra after her recent release Meri Pyaari Bindu, is working on Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again. She has also been signed alongside her Ishaqzaade co-star Arjun Kapoor for yet another film to be directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

As far as the untitled Anees Bazmee film is concerned, it is said to go on floor later this year, in October.