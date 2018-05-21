John Abraham and Diana Penty to lead Parmanu Pride Parade in Delhi

Parmanu– The Story of Pokhran is based on a true story that made India Proud- the series of Nuclear Test Explosions that happened in Pokhran 20 years ago (in 1998) turning India into a Super Power. A historic moment that every Indian is so proud of, these tests were a result of the joint efforts of members of the Indian army, our scientist community, Intelligence agencies and bureaucrats, who although ordinary people, accomplished truly extraordinary feats in the face of adversity.

As a celebration of this achievement, John Abraham and Diana Penty will lead the #ParmanuPrideParade on 22nd May in Connaught Place, New Delhi. The objective of this activity is to get everyone, especially the youth, to come out on the streets to celebrate our achievements as a nation and feel the pride of being an Indian.

As opposed to the notion of people coming on streets to protest or appeal , for once, the idea here is to be proud of our nation; to salute and acknowledge the contributions and the joint efforts of everyone who came together to make India, a Super Power .

John Abraham took to twitter to call upon everyone to be a part of this #ParmanuPrideParade. He tweeted, “The #ParmanuPrideParade celebrates the proud historic moment that put India on the global map!Join us on 22nd May, 5:00 PM at Cannaught Place as we walk in the glory of Jai Jawan-Jai Vigyan! Let’s step out and feel proud as a nation. I am doing that, are you joining me?”

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, Parmanu-The Story of Pokhran stars John Abraham, Diana Penty and Boman Irani and is produced by JA Entertainment, Zee Studios and Kyta Productions. Vashu Bhagnani’s Pooja Entertainment is its All India Distributor.

— John Abraham (@TheJohnAbraham) May 21, 2018

