Javed Akhtar to defend Sadat Hasan Manto in reel life

His works are considered legendary and now Sadat Hasan Manto’s writings will be revived by Nandita Das in her forthcoming biopic on the progressive author. And joining the cast of the film is yet another renowned poet-writer Javed Akhtar whose works are considered evergreen in Bollywood.

Nandita Das recently expressed her happiness when Javed Akhtar gave a nod for a cameo in her forthcoming ambitious venture Manto. He will be seen in the role of a principal who defends Manto’s works after it gets charged on the grounds of obscenity. Readers may be aware that the author has been tried over six to seven times in real life for his work which was considered to be rather explicit.

Talking about how interesting it would be to see one progressive author defending another, Nandita Das mentioned that Javed’s character will be appearing in court during one of Manto’s case trials. While she is glad about Javed Akhtar doing her film, she also added that she will be meeting him soon.

Interestingly just a couple of days ago we had reported that Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar’s wife will be doing the role of Nargis’ mother and singer-composer Jaddanbhai’s role in the film. However, reportedly, the real husband and wife will not be sharing screen space in Manto. Playing the role of the protagonist will be Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Rasika Duggal will play the character of Manto’s wife Safiyah in the film.