Janhvi Kapoor tries to react on Sridevi winning National Award but gets overwhelmed (watch video)

Sridevi’s sudden demise shocked the entire industry. It has been more than two months now and we still don’t know how to react to this unfortunate event. Imagine what must be the plight of her husband Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. Recently, Sri was presented with best actress title at the coveted National Awards posthumously for her contribution to her last movie Mom. Her husband and daughters were in the capital to receive it on her behalf. Boney was visibly emotional while he accepted the certificate from The President. Janhvi Kapoor was approached by press to share her feelings about the same. She thanked everyone for the award and also spoke how special the film Mom was for her mother. Boney tried to nudge her more to talk but she was unable to do so. She told press that she does not want to discuss the topic further.

Janhvi Kapoor said, “I think both of us (Khushi and I) would like to thank the jury for recognizing the hard work, perseverance and dedication that my mother has put into this role. It was very special to her and we are very happy that she is being appreciated for it.” On work front, she will be seen in Karan Johar’s Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s kid brother Ishaan Khatter. It is an adaptation of Marathi movie Sairat and is helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Though she received a major setback after her mom’s death, she did not let it reflect it professionally. She was back on the sets in no time and continued with her shoot.

In joint press release sent by Boney Kapoor and the girls they thanked Government of India for this recognition and said, “We are overjoyed to know that the Jury has conferred the Best Actor Award to Sridevi for her performance in Mom. It’s a very special moment for all of us. She was always a perfectionist and it showed in all the 300 plus films she did. She was not just a super actor but a Super Wife and a Super Mom. It’s time to celebrate her life and her achievements. She is not with us today but her legacy will always live on.”