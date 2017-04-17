Irrfan Khan turns narrator for Sushant Singh Rajput’s Raabta

Over the years, Irrfan Khan has given us countless hours of entertainment with the various roles he has portrayed on the big screen. Now we hear that Irrfan is all set to turn narrator for the Sushant Singh RajputKriti Sanon starrer Raabta.

Roping in Irrfan Khan as the narrator who introduces Sushant and Kriti’s character in Raabta was Dinesh Vijan’s idea. In fact we hear that Dinesh, who is directing the actor in Hindi Medium, requested Irrfan to do the narration while in flight to Georgia for the shoot of their film. Further talking about Irrfan’s voiceover in the film the filmmaker added that the said narration sets the tone and context for the film.

Raabta that is directed by Dinesh Vijan is slated to hit screens on February 10 next year.

