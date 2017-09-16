Irrfan-Khan-starrer-No-Bed-of-Roses-chosen-for-film-festival-in-Egypt

Known for his choice of unconventional roles, Irrfan Khan has had a great year with his Hindi Medium receiving appreciation in the critical as well as commercial aspect. While the actor has moved on to other projects that includes his Bollywood as well as international ventures, yet another film of Irrfan has been travelling to film festivals and receiving rave reviews. We are talking about No Bed of Roses – Doob.

Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s No Bed of Roses – Doob starring Irrfan Khan in the lead has been selected for the main competition section of El Gouna Film Festival which is going to run from September 22nd to 29th in Egypt. In the competition section of El Gouna, No Bed of Roses will compete with the some of the strongest titles of world cinema this year. The film is the only South Asian title in the competition this year with another Indian title Mukkabaaz by Anurag Kashyap playing out of the competition.

Besides Irrfan Khan, No Bed of Roses has a set of casts from Bangladesh and India that includes Nusrat Imrose Tisha and Parno Mittra. The film is a joint venture between Bangladesh and India and it is also co-produced by Irrfan Khan. No Bed of Roses has already garnered rave reviews from world media. It has also previously bagged Independent Jury Prize at Moscow International Film Festival and was nominated for Golden Goblet Awards at the Shanghai International Film Festival.

Talking about this new development, Irrfan said, “Doob shining at so many prestigious festivals is a huge honor and boost for us and the filmmakers. It’s great to see how festivals of various parts of the world are giving so much love to it. We couldn’t be happier.”

Other than El Gouna, it has also been selected for Asia’s top festival Busan and Canada’s Vancouver International Film Festival. Production sources informed there are some more festival selections coming the film’s way.