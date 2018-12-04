Irrfan Khan says he has no plans of returning to India at the moment

While we are all very happy to see another ailing actor Sonali Bendre return home for what she so lucidly describes as a “happy interval”, Irrfan is not coming to India any time in the near future.

There were reports in almost every leading newspaper and on most prominent portals that Irrfan was returning for Diwali, then post-Diwali. One leading tabloid in Mumbai got even more helpful and provided us with a date on which Irrfan was returning, a date that the ailing actor was unaware of.

This blatant misinformation can now be corrected. When I connected with Irrfan he very clearly stated he has no plans of returning to India in the near future. Says Irrfan, “I am still waiting for all the tests to be done and their results. I haven’t planned as yet for India.”

That, as they say, is that.

