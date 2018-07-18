INSIDE STORY: How Kartik Aaryan lost a Karan Johar film

If all had gone well, Kartik Aaryan would have followed up his Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety success with a Karan Johar film. Sources from Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions say Kartik had been called for a second lead in a film starring Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

However, Kartik’s over-zealous team sprang into action too quickly. Says the source from Dharma, “Kartik had been sent feelers from Dharma to meet for a possible role, nothing concrete. But his team messed it up by splashing the news that he had been signed by Karan Johar. No such thing had actually happened. As if this was not enough to piss off Karan, Kartik’s team also leaked out the false news that Kartik was going to be paired with Kareena Kapoor, when she was actually opposite Akshay in the film.”

Unconfirmed sources from Karan Johar’s production house also claim that Kartik asked for far too much money. “He thinks he’s an A-list star now and should be paid accordingly. Sadly the producers don’t agree,” says a trade analyst.

Apparently, Kartik has been dropped like a hot potato from the Karan Johar film. The next time he gets an offer from a prestigious banner, Kartik Aaryan could rein-in his over-enthusiastic team?

