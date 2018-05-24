Indra Kumar to direct Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal starrer Hera Pheri 3

Hera Pheri, undoubtedly, is one of the most amazing comedy films of its time. The punch lines, the errors, the casting – all fit perfectly well. Now, the fans of the franchise can rejoice as the Hera Pheri 3 is coming to the big screen next year. Adding more to the good news, the trio of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal will be reprising their roles in the third installment.

In April 2018, Bollywood Hungama had reported that the trio was all set to return with Hera Pheri 3 but the project was still under works. Though no confirmation was made back then, it has been learned now that the project was locked last month only after the trio gave their dates for the film. According to the latest reports, the film will be shot in a start-to-finish schedule between December 2018 and February 2019. The makers will release the film in the second half of 2019. What’s more interesting is that Total Dhamaal director Indra Kumar will be helming this project.

Masti and Dhamaal fame Indra Kumar confirmed that he is indeed very excited to direct this stellar cast. Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, “This is going to be a fun project with a stellar star cast @akshaykumar @SunielVShetty @SirPareshRawal Looking forward to #HeraPheri3.”

The first film Hera Pheri was the remake of 1989 Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking. It was directed by Priyadarshan and released in 2000. The word of mouth really worked wonders for the film and it became a commercial success. Then, came the second installment Phir Hera Pheri, under a new director Neeraj Vora. The film released in 2006. Vora was also the screenplay writer of the first installment. He had locked in the script for the third film in 2014 and was planning to helm it as well. But, in 2017, after one year in the coma, the filmmaker – actor-writer passed away.