Hrithik Roshan, Rakesh Roshan and Rajesh Roshan come together for a musical tribute and this is what it is all about

Hrithik Roshan recently celebrated his birthday and it was definitely enthralling to see the superstar treat his fans with a surprise news of announcing Krrish 4. But before the father-son duo get into the grind, they decided to do something special for late Mr. Roshan, who is the father of filmmaker Rakesh and music composer Rajesh Roshan. The Roshans will be getting together to pay a tribute of sorts to the legendary music composer Roshan this week.

Popular singers from the Bollywood industry that include Alka Yagnik, Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Abhijeet are invited to perform for the said tribute. Roshan has ruled the music scene in Bollywood during the 50s and 60s with songs from films like Malhar, Taj Mahal, Anhonee, Nau Bahar among others. In fact, reports suggest that the Roshans are in search for a top playback singer to recreate one of Roshan’s iconic songs ‘Aeiri main to prem diwani’ from Nau Bahar for the show.

With Roshan’s qawwalis being one of the most loved music genres, we hear that Rakesh Roshan and his family have even been contemplating are planning to revive the popular ones with the help of the other singers. Some of the songs in this category include ‘Nigahen milane ko’ and ‘Yeh baazoo mere’ among others.

Reportedly, the concert will be held in Borivali, suburban Mumbai on this Saturday, that is January 20.