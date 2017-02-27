Hrithik Roshan to launch his own workout regime

Hrithik Roshan along with his fitness brand, HRX has collaborated with CureFit, a healthcare startup to launch a workout regime which is his own to be available at CureFit’s gym centers, CULT. Termed The HRX Workout, it is a specific workout which draws inspiration from the regime personally followed by Hrithik Roshan. It is designed by Hrithik in conjunction with his fitness trainer Mustafa Ahmed.

What’s interesting is that this launch would open up opportunities for all the fans of Hrithik to work towards making a body like his. Hrithik & Mustafa will be training a bunch of other trainers to impart the definite knowledge, technique and philosophy endorsed by this workout to fitness enthusiasts in CULT centers.

Mustafa shares, “Hrithik’s intent has always been to serve his fans and the people who wanted to know about his physique, fitness regime and his lifestyle to stay healthy. HRX is his higher purpose in life and through this initiative, he hopes he can share with people all his learning in the gym and living a healthy lifestyle”

Afsar Zaidi, Co-Founder of HRX said, “We are very pleased to announce our first ever fitness partnership with CULTFIT to launch the HRX workout. Our collaboration is a strategic move to grow the fitness community for our brand and use it as a launch pad to propel itself to the league of the top fitness and active lifestyle brands in the country.”

The workout seeks inspiration from animal moves, mobility, primal moves etc. It will majorly focus on improving range of motion, full body strength, and core activation. It is a three-level course which will be available for trained as well as untrained fitness lovers from the next month.

Hrithik also went on to add, “The overall idea of HRX is to inspire people of all ages to be the best version of themselves and mental and physical fitness are key factors in that context. My collaboration with CULTFIT to launch HRX workout is a very concrete step towards this objective. The idea behind this workout is to help people move better, faster and feel athletic by progressing gradually. I am asked all the time what I do for my physique, well here it is, these workouts are combinations of all that I do and all that I have learnt in the gym! I would particularly push people to try the ZMR (zero momentum reps) which is something I discovered for joint strength through all my injuries. I hope I am able to serve my fans through this.”