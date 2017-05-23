Hrithik Roshan laughs at rumours of replacing Salman Khan in Anees Bazmee’s comedy

It looks like Anees Bazmee’s casting troubles for No Entry Mein Entry are far from over. First it was Salman Khan who kept the project on hold for nearly three years before finally opting out.

According to sources close to Salman Khan, the real reason he chose not to do No Entry Mein Entry is more practical than emotional. “There was no fall-out with Anees, as reported. Yes, they did have differences in the past. But those were long forgotten. The real reason Salman opted out is, he had already done a double role recently in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. He doesn’t want to do another double role so soon after. In fact he accepted the double role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 12 years after his last double role in Judwaa.”

Then came the rumours that Hrithik Roshan had decided to step into the double role in No Entry Mein Entry.

Totally false, as it turns out.

When I asked Hrithik Roshan about the Bazmee project he laughed. “Me doing No Entry Mein Entry? I have not heard a more absurd news in recent times.”

Hrithik will be signing a film very shortly. At the moment he is working on a clean slate. Apparently, he is keen to star in a full-scale comedy, though not No Entry Mein Entry.

Incidentally Anees seems obsessed with double roles. His Mubaraka which is on the floors features Arjun Kapoor in a double role.