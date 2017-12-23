Hrithik Roshan to feature in superhero film but it isn’t Krrish 4

Hrithik Roshan made waves when he played a superhero in Krrish. Years later, we saw him return to play the same role in the sequel to the film, Krrish 3. In fact, Hrithik being the first Indian actor to essay such a character gave rise to the Indian superhero genre. Now we hear that he is all set on playing a superhero yet again, but this time it isn’t for Krrish 4.

Reports state that Rohit Dhawan who is currently scripting his next venture will apparently rope in Hrithik Roshan to essay the lead role. Sources close to the developments state that while Rohit and Hrithik have known each other for a while, now they have been planning on collaborating on a film together. After developing the idea he is currently scripting, Rohit bounced it off to the actor, who in turn liked it a lot and requested Rohit to develop the story at the earliest.

While the first draft of the script is ready, Rohit is fine tuning the same. Once done, he along with Hrithik will work out the modalities of the film before the actor signs the dotted line. Further talking about the film, the source adds that like Krrish this untitled venture will also be a superhero flick yet it will be different. If that wasn’t all, the source also stated that Rohit is looking to make the said film on a grand scale using the latest in VFX and CGI technology available.

As for the actual shoot of the film, Hrithik Roshan is expected to commence work on the same once he wraps shooting for Super 30 and the Siddharth Anand film that will feature him alongside Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.