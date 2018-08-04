HOLD THE DOOR! Designer Masaba Gupta collaborates with Game Of Thrones for official merchandise

Designer Masaba Gupta, daughter of Neena Gupta, gained her fame at a very young age in the business of fashion. The ace designer is known for her quirky prints and often showcases them through her new collection. Now, it has been learned that the designer has bagged one of the biggest deals in collaboration with one of the biggest shows, Game Of Thrones.

On Friday, Masaba Gupta teased her fans on Instagram by sharing a picture of Game Of Thrones logo alongside her brand. This left her followers in the frenzy as everyone began to wonder whether she has bagged a deal for the official merchandise. While Masaba has somehow confirmed through picture about her upcoming deal, she is tight-lipped about the details as to what kind of merchandise can be expected. As there is an embargo on the details, the merchandise will include apparel, jewellery and home products.

According to the sources, the merchandise will be available when the final season of Game Of Thrones will air in 2019. It will be available in India, United Kingdom and Indonesia.