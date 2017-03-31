High Court puts a stay on summons issued to Shah Rukh Khan over death of a man during Raees promotions

Shah Rukh Khan had kick-started the promotions of his film, Raees, on a large scale earlier this year. The actor even travelled by a train from Mumbai to Delhi to promote the film. While the promotions were on, a huge chaos had taken place at all the stations where the train was supposed to stop. During the promotions, a man had passed away due to the heart attack at Vadodara railway station.

Fahreed Khan Pathan had died of heart attack on January 23 in the massive crowd that had turned up to catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. After the incident, Mumbai-based advocate and activist Abha Singh met GRP officials on February 10 to request them to file a FIR against Shah Rukh Khan and the company that was handling the promotion of the film. Later, a youth Congress worker had also filed an application in a local court on February 17 seeking directions to the police to make them file a complaint against SRK. This was followed by an order sent to Government Railway Police by a judicial magistrate’s court to submit an inquiry report on the incident within 45 days on March 2.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan, who was also the co-producer of Raees, had been sent summon to appear in court to record statement along with Excel Entertainment producers.

Now, it has been learned that the Gujarat High Court today stayed the summons issued to Shah Rukh Khan by the Government Railway Police (GRP). According to the reports, Justice J B Pardiwala stayed the summons, issued by the Vadodara GRP which was meant to get SRK to court to record his statement. SRK had challenged the summons in the High Court.

The reports reveal that SRK’s lawyer Salil Thakore argued that summons under CRPC cannot be issued to a person not staying within the limits of the police station. After thorough consideration, the High Court earlier this morning put a stay on the summons and the court has adjourned the hearing to August 4.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Raees also starred Mahira Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui and was helmed by Rahul Dholakia.