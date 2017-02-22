Here’s what Varun Dhawan has to say about Govinda’s remarks on David Dhawan

Earlier we had reported that the 80s superstar Govinda who was all set on making a comeback with the film Aa Gaya Hero, had a rather negative view of filmmaker David Dhawan. Though the actor – director duo of Govinda and David Dhawan have given numerous hits, the actor felt that Dhawan had let him down when he was at his lowest.

Well reacting to Govinda’s comments on father David Dhawan, a self-proclaimed Govinda fan Varun Dhawan who is currently busy promoting his next venture Badrinath Ki Dulhania, stated that it wasn’t really his place to talk about the senior actor’s statements and that it was his father who is currently on a reecce for Judwaa 2 in London who needs to respond. However, the actor who has modelled his style of acting on a fusion of Govinda and Salman Khan added that while he wouldn’t comment if the statements were wrong, he would definitely not let his true feelings be revealed.

Later when quizzed about Govinda’s statements diminishing the actor’s standing in Varun’s view, the latter added that Govinda is much senior to him and he continues to hold the veteran actor in high regard, besides adding later that he has always been and will always be a Govinda fanboy.

Back on the film front, Varun is currently promoting Badrinath Ki Dulhania that is directed by Shashank Khaitan. Also starring Alia Bhatt alongside Varun, the film is slated for release on March 10.