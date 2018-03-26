Here’s why Salman Khan said no to Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma

If reliable sources are to be believed then Salman Khan came THIS close to casting his favourite heroine Katrina Kaif’s sister Isabelle Kaif opposite his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma in Loveratri. Sources say Isabelle was almost finalized when suddenly debutante Warina Hussain stepped in.

So what happened? Apparently, Isabelle was a perfect fit for Aayush Sharma’s launch vehicle. But her complete lack of command over the Hindi-Urdu made her iffy for the project. “Isabelle can’t speak Hindi at all. Even her sister Katrina sailed in the same boat. Her initial films were handled by a dubbing artiste. But Salman doesn’t want Isabelle to take that route. He wants her to speak her own lines from her first film. Hence they finalized Warina for Loveratri while Isabelle will be making her Bollywood debut opposite another Salman protégé Sooraj Pancholi in a film to be produced by T Series and directed Remo Dsouza’s assistant Stanley d’Costa. This film goes on the floors later.” says a source.

It’s all part of the family.

Also Read: This video of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif sipping coffee from the same mug is going viral