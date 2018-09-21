Here’s how Pooja Hegde is juggling between Housefull 4, Mahesh Babu starrer Maharshi and Baahubali actor Prabhas starrer

Although we haven’t seen Pooja Hegde until now after she made her Bollywood debut with Mohenjo Daro alongside superstar Hrithik Roshan, the actress definitely has a busy schedule down South. While she has started shooting for her second Bollywood venture, the Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4, Pooja also has some other important projects with South superstars Mahesh Babu, Junior NTR and Baahubali star Prabhas as she will be seen in their films Maharshi, Aravinda Sametha and the multilingual untitled film respectively. Considering all these projects, here’s how the actress is planning to juggle between schedules.

It is not surprising to see that Pooja Hegde is living out of a suitcase currently for the last few months owing to her four films in the pipeline. Despite all of these, the actress seems to be more than happy to manage all of them by juggling time. A source close to the actress said, “While everyone who has worked with Pooja has always praised her professionalism, dedication and hard work, she is going all out to ensure that she keeps to all her commitments despite it being an extremely hectic schedule. Pooja is part of 3 of the most anticipated films in South and Bollywood featuring biggest stars. She has been juggling between one film set to another and is getting into and coming out of one character to another.’

The source elaborated, “For Pooja, it’s three different films, locations and characters at the same time. Pooja like yesteryear super stars is doing three shifts starting with 6-12 pm NTR’s film, 1-7 pm Mahesh’s film and 8 pm-1 am Prabhas’s film, proving her unending love for the craft and her sincerity!”

“While recently she had a day off on September 19 from Housefull 4, she left on 18th evening for Hyderabad – shot there on 19th and the same evening, she took a flight to Jaipur and then did a 10-hour road trip from Jaipur to Jaisalmer and reported the set of Housefull 4 at 7am on 20th as the call time was 9 am,” the source concluded.

