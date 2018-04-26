Here’s all you need to know about Pooja Hegde’s film with Prabhas

After her Hindi debut Mohenjo Daro with Hrithik Roshan, although we haven’t seen much of Pooja Hegde, she recently announced her next film. This one is being made in Hindi and Telugu and will feature Bahubali star Prabhas. Marking the Hindi debut of Telugu director Radha Krishna Kumar, the untitled film is expected to roll in the next few months.

This is Prabhas’ third multi-lingual after Bahubali and Saaho. We hear that this Pooja Hegde starrer too is a period drama with the actress doing some high-octane stunts in the film. In fact, in recent reports, Pooja confessed that she will be attending workshops along with Prabhas after he flies down to Mumbai for the same. The actress also went on to mention that this will involve her rehearsing some action and musical sequences along with co-star Prabhas.

Speaking on working with the Bahubali actor, Pooja Hegde also expressed that she is excited to work with him. She maintained that she has often heard many good things about Prabhas and about his work ethics. On the South front, Pooja has already done a handful of films like Mugamoodi, Oka Laila Kosam, Duvvada Jagannadham, Rangasthalam among others.

As for the Prabhas film, it is being said that this will be extensively shot in Europe. It has been learnt that the makers are currently on a recce for the film and have already locked a few picturesque locations where the film will be shot. Pooja also revealed about the details of her schedule stating that it will be long one where they will be travelling back and forth.

The film is slated to go on floor in June. Pooja Hegde will be joining the schedule by the end of the month whereas Prabhas will be joining them on July 7. The actor will join them after wrapping up the Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho. On the Bollywood front, Pooja Hegde is yet to announce her next film after the Hrithik Roshan starrer.

Also Read : HOT! Pooja Hegde in a lemon yellow swimsuit will calm you down this summer (see pictures)