Here’s how Kareena Kapoor Khan plans on supporting women empowerment

With many actors showcasing their support for causes related to women empowerment, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has decided to join the bandwagon. We have rarely seen the actress speak up on the social causes she is associated with. And now, she is all set to do a video campaign for an important cause.

Kareena Kapoor Khan will be a part of the video titled I Rise which is inspired from the Maya Angelou’s three part series And I Still Rise. The video focuses on the achievements of real life women from different walks of life and also showcases their determination, courage and sincerity towards their dreams. While Kareena is the only actress featuring in the video, it aims at breaking myths and stereotypes towards the female gender.

From plus-size model and make-up artist Kritika Gill to rapper Sophia Ashraf, from paraplegic badminton player Bharti Gehani to transgender Anjali Lama, they will raise voice against gender discrimination. Speaking to a daily regarding the campaign, Kareena Kapoor believes that it inspires you to rise above the ordinary. She added that it aims at confident, elegant and a working woman.

Also, the five women in the video will be designed by Anita Dongre. The video will be shot later, by the end of February. Since it will be the arrival of summer, Kareena described that their outfits will be fun and bright. Considering the heat, the clothes will be a perfect wear for the season.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is gearing up for the release of her chick-flick Veerey Di Wedding. The actress is also enjoying quality time with hubby Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur by travelling across the world.