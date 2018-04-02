After a fight with KriArj Entertainment, John Abraham to go solo with the release of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran

Just a few minutes ago, we reported that a major controversy has erupted between the producers of Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran. The producers of the film, John Abraham and Prernaa Arora, are currently in a warring state considering the legal issue that has embroiled between the two. KriArj Entertainment and JA Entertainment will no more be together releasing the film. Instead if reports are to be believed, John is contemplating on going solo for the release of Parmanu.

John Abraham has made no qualms by far in maintaining that Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran has remained to be one of his most ambitious projects. The actor is also co-producing this film under his banner. For all the ones who have followed the news intently, you would be aware that Parmanu is about nuclear bomb test explosions in India. Considering the sensitivity and its unique genre, it turns out to be one of the most awaited projects.

Not to forget that we haven’t seen John Abraham on the big screen after Force 2 in 2016, fans have been curious about the actor’s next. Despite all the right reasons creating anticipation, the film has already postponed its release many times. Starting from December when it had to adjust due to the release of the magnum opus Padmaavat to the recent postponement due to release of Pari, there have been many delays.

Keeping in mind the kind of delays Parmanu has faced, not only has it left John Abraham miffed with KriArj but he has also decided to take legal action against them. Recent reports suggest that John Abraham has terminated the contract with KriArj over not just change of plans but also for non-payment of dues.

Reportedly, John was having creative conflicts with Prernaa Arora and other members of KriArj. Also, he was said to be upset with the fact that there was no clear promotional strategy. Adding to it was the non-clearance of dues. This was the ticking point for the actor-producer who decided to opt for legal means for the sake of Parmanu.

On the other hand, in the news reported earlier, KriArj Entertainment has been claiming foul. They have released a statement accusing the production house of John Abraham of breach of contract. They have alleged that John and his team have been demanding insane amounts of money despite already being the stipulated amount. They have also claimed that John has failed to fulfill his side of the bargain.

Now it is yet to be seen how this controversy will delay the release of the film. Last we heard, Parmanu – The Story of Pokhran was expected to release on May 11.

