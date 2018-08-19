Farhan Akhtar calls out to Education Ministry of West Bengal

It is a known fact that Farhan Akhtar played the role of popular athlete Milkha Singh in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. While the film went on to become a milestone in the acting career of Farhan Akhtar, the film has now created a small issue in the textbooks of West Bengal.

Farhan Akhtar is known to speak his heart uninhibitedly and he did the same on social media recently. The multi-talented artist decided to point out a major error in the textbooks that was quite misleading for the students in the West Bengal state. The actor-filmmaker decided to bring it forth to the attention of the Education ministry.

It seems that the identity of Milkha Singh was misrepresented in the textbooks of West Bengal. Calling out to the education ministry over the mistake, Farhan Akhtar reposted the picture that was shared by someone on Twitter. The said textbook featured the image of Farhan from the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, instead of the real life athlete himself and the actor decided to point out the error.

Farhan Akhtar shared it saying, “To the Minister of School Education, West Bengal. There is a glaring error with the image used in one of the school text books to depict Milkha Singh-ji. Could you please request the publisher to recall and replace this book? Sincerely. @derekobrienmp.”

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar will next be seen with Priyanka Chopra in The Sky Is Pink and it also stars Zaira Wasim. The film is based on the life of motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary. She was a pulmonary fibrosis patient and she passed away in 2015.

Also Read: Here’s how Farhan Akhtar revisited the history of his ancestors