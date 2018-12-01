EXCLUSIVE: Varun Dhawan – Katrina Kaif’s DANCE DANCE to go on floors in April, here’s another SURPRISE detail about the film

Varun Dhawan and Katrina Kaif’s chemistry on Koffee With Karan was palpable and totally interesting! What more, we will get to see them in a full-blown feature film soon and it is going to be in a total commercial space. We had told you first that Varun and Katrina have been roped in for a big budget dance film and it would be a well-mounted project directed by Remo D’souza. The film tentatively titled Dance Dance, which is a third instalment in the ABCD series, was expected to take off in December but we have an update from the insiders that it will now go on the floors in April. There is another interesting detail associated with the film. Along with Katrina Kaif, there is another actress who will play the second lead and the makers will finalise on that bit soon.

The movie will be shot for a first few days in India and later, the makers will take off to London to shoot the rest of it. It is said that this ambitious project will come out in 4D Format and will be a treat for Varun and Kat fans for sure. Varun is currently busy with shooting for Karan Johar’s Kalank opposite Alia Bhatt. Post which he will shoot for Dance Dance.

Katrina, on the other hand, released her film Thugs Of Hindostan with Aamir Khan which failed to work at the box office. Undeterred, she is working on Bharat with Salman Khan presently.

Varun Dhawan’s last movie was Sui Dhaaga with Anushka Sharma where he impressed with his honest to heart performance.